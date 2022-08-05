Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 4,500 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of X stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on United States Steel in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.05.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.