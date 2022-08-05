Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,824,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,244,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 180,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 87,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 35,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,139,000.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $48.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.35. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $51.24.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.