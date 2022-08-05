Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 5,809 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $276.38 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.34 and a 200 day moving average of $273.18.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

