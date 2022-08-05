Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $141,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 735.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

NYSE:LNC opened at $47.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.89. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

