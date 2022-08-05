Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $153,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,372,000. Finally, One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 143,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,511,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $186.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.67. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $163.11 and a one year high of $223.78.

