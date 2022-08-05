Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $157,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $95.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.00. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.41 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

