Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,086 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,428,000 after purchasing an additional 188,732 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 238.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,799,000 after purchasing an additional 75,265 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $182,120,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,319,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,822,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $144.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $150.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

