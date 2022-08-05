Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,920,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 34.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,328,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after acquiring an additional 595,319 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 41.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,832,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,567,000 after acquiring an additional 536,655 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 15.7% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,574,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,198,000 after acquiring an additional 213,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,033,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BUFR stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $24.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67.

