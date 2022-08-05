Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pulmonx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $718.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.77. Pulmonx has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $45.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 27.84% and a negative net margin of 103.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $45,540.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,945,141.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,599 shares of company stock worth $83,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Pulmonx by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,200 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 56.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,695,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,681,000 after buying an additional 1,328,474 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at $24,447,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at $17,214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 375.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after buying an additional 395,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.