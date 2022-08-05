Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 8,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRPL shares. KeyCorp set a $10.00 price objective on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Purple Innovation Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.88. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36.

Insider Activity

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $143.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 23.87% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 960,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $4,389,000.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,137,850 shares in the company, valued at $183,429,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 960,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $4,389,000.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,137,850 shares in the company, valued at $183,429,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jack Roddy acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,493,600 shares of company stock worth $20,897,109. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Purple Innovation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Purple Innovation by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Finally, CTF Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

