Raymond James Boosts Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $23.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.60.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

