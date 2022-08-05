Raymond James Lowers Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Price Target to $23.00

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from $26.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSWC. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

