Raymond James Lowers Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $75.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens downgraded Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of CGNX opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.71. Cognex has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Tobam bought a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

