Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Rayonier by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rayonier

In other Rayonier news, Director Meridee Moore bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $495,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Performance

NYSE RYN opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.27.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

