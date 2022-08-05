Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Up to $11.88

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.88, but opened at $12.55. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $550.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07.

Insider Transactions at Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Davis Jerel sold 750,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $9,187,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,796.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 149,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $1,898,819.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,443,423 shares in the company, valued at $56,564,774.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $9,187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,796.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,762,075 shares of company stock valued at $19,412,565 over the last 90 days. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,830,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,664,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 564,017 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 197,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.