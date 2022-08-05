Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) PT Raised to $250.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Repligen Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $243.30 on Wednesday. Repligen has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, COO James Bylund sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, COO James Bylund sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,518,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,095,955. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,392,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,937,000 after buying an additional 30,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Repligen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,758,000 after buying an additional 33,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Repligen by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,729,000 after buying an additional 90,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Repligen by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 813,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,295,000 after buying an additional 195,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

