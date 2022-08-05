RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $90.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RNG stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.14. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $47.28 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

Insider Activity

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 160.19% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,223,838.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,117,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 177.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Stories

