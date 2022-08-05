RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Gap Up to $49.70

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.70, but opened at $54.00. RingCentral shares last traded at $52.63, with a volume of 14,640 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

RingCentral Trading Down 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average of $96.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.19%. The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,117,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 177.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

