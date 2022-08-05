Robert R. Vallance Sells 8,471 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stock

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $1,060,992.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Visteon Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $125.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.48. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $140.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.68. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Visteon by 9.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Visteon from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visteon from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Visteon from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

