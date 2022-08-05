Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,539,770,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 201.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,092,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 131,594.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Roblox by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,352,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Roblox Stock Up 2.0 %

RBLX opened at $47.96 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

