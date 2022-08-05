& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 33,472 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 33,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $1,872,758.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,404,926.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Wednesday, August 3rd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 44,382 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $2,667,802.02.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $60.50 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 550.05, a P/E/G ratio of 594.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,948,000 after purchasing an additional 555,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 437,576 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 306,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,866,000 after purchasing an additional 190,902 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after purchasing an additional 182,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 246.4% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 173,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 123,138 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.