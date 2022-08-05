Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Holdings Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Roku were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,634,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,549,000 after purchasing an additional 719,792 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,667,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,897,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku Stock Up 2.9 %

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $412.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.78 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.15.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.