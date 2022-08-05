Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $81.28 on Wednesday. Roku has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $412.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -225.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.15.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roku by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,263,000 after purchasing an additional 434,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roku by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,720 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Roku by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,218 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

