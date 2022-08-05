Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $38.09 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,683 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,286,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.11.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $142.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

