Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,334 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.1% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 138.5% during the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $230,000. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 224,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,835,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 56,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $171.79 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.