Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Short Interest Update

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 76,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 36,611 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $2,440,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 783,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after buying an additional 212,541 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 335,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 35,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

RCLF opened at $9.85 on Friday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

About Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.