Rosenblatt Securities Increases Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $77.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $75.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AYX. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

NYSE AYX opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $81.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 48.42% and a negative return on equity of 65.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Alteryx by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Alteryx by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at $1,828,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

