Ross Lloyd Andreachuk Sells 51,610 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 51,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total value of C$629,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,132 shares in the company, valued at C$2,246,410.40.

Ross Lloyd Andreachuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 30,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total value of C$424,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 31,260 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.67, for a total value of C$364,804.20.

On Monday, May 16th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 53,945 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.10, for a total value of C$652,734.50.

On Friday, May 13th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 31,260 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.77, for a total value of C$367,930.20.

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$10.07 on Friday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$14.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 7.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$463.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.8699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVA shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cormark raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.39.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

