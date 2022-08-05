Ross Lloyd Andreachuk Sells 53,945 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 53,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.10, for a total transaction of C$652,734.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,227,997.20.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 30,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total transaction of C$424,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 51,610 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total transaction of C$629,642.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 31,260 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.67, for a total transaction of C$364,804.20.

On Friday, May 13th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 31,260 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.77, for a total transaction of C$367,930.20.

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$10.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$14.29.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$463.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.8699999 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.39.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

