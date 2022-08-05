Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Royal Gold worth $20,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Gold Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $102.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Royal Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

