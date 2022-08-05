Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up to $6.16

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $6.45. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 3,794 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 515.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

