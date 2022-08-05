Santori & Peters Inc. Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.0% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after buying an additional 4,456,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after buying an additional 1,273,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after buying an additional 3,096,696 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $165.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.03 and its 200 day moving average is $157.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.27.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

