SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Short Interest Down 16.6% in July

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,300 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 312,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SciPlay Price Performance

SCPL opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.21. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SciPlay

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCPL. Wedbush raised SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,938,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth $21,478,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SciPlay by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 805,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SciPlay by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 577,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth $7,035,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.