Seaview Investment Managers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.9% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 7.0% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.3% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 188,086 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,842,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.1% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 30,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.27.

AAPL opened at $165.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.15. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

