Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $1.27

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.33. Senseonics shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 68,982 shares trading hands.

Senseonics Stock Up 21.6 %

The company has a market cap of $940.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

