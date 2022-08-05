Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $1.27

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.33. Senseonics shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 68,982 shares trading hands.
Senseonics Stock Up 21.6 %
The company has a market cap of $940.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.61.
Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics
Senseonics Company Profile
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Senseonics (SENS)
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.