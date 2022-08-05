Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $1.27

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.33. Senseonics shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 70,232 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SENS. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $940.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.94.

About Senseonics

Senseonics ( NYSE:SENS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. Senseonics had a net margin of 253.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.