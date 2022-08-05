Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $1.27

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.33. Senseonics shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 70,232 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on SENS. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
Senseonics Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $940.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.94.
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.
