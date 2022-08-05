SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 272.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,757 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,731,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,125,000 after purchasing an additional 54,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,729,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,912,000 after purchasing an additional 69,032 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,396,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 960,954 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,723,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,641,000 after acquiring an additional 261,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,488,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,874,000 after acquiring an additional 309,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on WWW shares. CL King reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair lowered Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

WWW stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.67. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $38.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

