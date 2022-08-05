SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 103,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Diana Shipping as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 21,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diana Shipping Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $568.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.13. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $6.89.
Diana Shipping Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on DSX. StockNews.com upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.
Diana Shipping Profile
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.
