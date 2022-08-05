SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,298 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Bristow Group worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,065,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 308.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 68,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after buying an additional 66,717 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 845,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,787,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Bristow Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Bristow Group Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:VTOL opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $692.76 million, a PE ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.41. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.

Bristow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial search and rescue services; and other helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 229 aircrafts, of which 213 were helicopters.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.