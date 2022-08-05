SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,178 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AngioDynamics worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,302,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in AngioDynamics by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,028,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,357,000 after purchasing an additional 296,312 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 778,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,467,000 after purchasing an additional 420,822 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 515,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 272,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 466,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $908.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 0.90.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.91 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

