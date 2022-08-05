SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,225,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

Xylem Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,055 shares of company stock worth $633,114. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XYL opened at $97.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average of $86.17. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

