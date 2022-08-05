SG Americas Securities LLC Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEN. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 451 shares of company stock worth $57,968. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEN opened at $143.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -841.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.71 and a 200-day moving average of $175.06. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.86 and a 52-week high of $293.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Penumbra to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

