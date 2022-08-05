SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,166 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $341,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,517,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $681,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $681,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 11,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $600,147.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,836,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,715,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,667 shares of company stock valued at $26,332,662 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

HRMY stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

