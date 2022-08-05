SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,106 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALX. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 3,742.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,502,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Calix by 669.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,936 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Calix by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 885,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 493,245 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Calix by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 749,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,902,000 after acquiring an additional 64,274 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Calix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Calix news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kira Makagon sold 30,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $2,357,050 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX opened at $58.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.83. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.75.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

