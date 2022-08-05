SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,334 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Safehold by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Safehold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Safehold Price Performance

Safehold Increases Dividend

SAFE opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.98. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.30%.

About Safehold

(Get Rating)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.