SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AAR by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,660,000 after purchasing an additional 157,906 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $57,186,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 784,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,638,000 after purchasing an additional 88,038 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 741,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,936,000 after purchasing an additional 26,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of AAR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 517,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIR opened at $45.05 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.50 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIR. TheStreet lowered shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

