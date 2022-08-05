Shawn Vadala Sells 800 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total transaction of $1,075,248.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shawn Vadala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.00, for a total transaction of $503,600.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total transaction of $498,000.00.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,346.88 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,082.78 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,214.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,311.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,298.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,704,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $791,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

