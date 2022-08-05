Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 5,756 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CADE. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $25.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.