Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 587 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,531,000 after buying an additional 827,948 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,450 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,784,000 after purchasing an additional 413,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,388,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,922,000 after purchasing an additional 406,554 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 3.7 %

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average is $59.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

