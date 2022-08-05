Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,930,000 after buying an additional 6,003,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,811,000 after purchasing an additional 621,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,083 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,036,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,459,000 after purchasing an additional 620,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,645,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Russell W. Galbut bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NCLH opened at $12.98 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.10). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The business had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

